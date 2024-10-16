Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

