Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

