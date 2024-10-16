Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $269.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

