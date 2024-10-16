Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 273.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 136.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 106,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $252.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

