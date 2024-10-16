W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,801,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,125 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 55,942 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

