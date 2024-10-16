Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,557,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 52.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $116.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.