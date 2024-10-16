Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waters were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Waters by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $9,295,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $10,106,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waters stock opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21.
WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.36.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
