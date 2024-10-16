Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target to $56.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

ROL stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rollins by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.