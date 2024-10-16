Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as low as C$1.03. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 37,562 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$102.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.50 million. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

