Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as low as C$1.03. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 37,562 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Trading Down 2.8 %
Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.50 million. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yangarra Resources
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.