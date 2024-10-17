10,646 Shares in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Surmodics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $549.44 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

