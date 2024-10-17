11,889 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,140,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.