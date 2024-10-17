1,292 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Ecolab by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $259.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.07.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

