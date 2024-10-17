1,610 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $213.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $213.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average of $195.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

