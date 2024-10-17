165 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $166.14.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.