165 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $166.14.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
