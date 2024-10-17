1,696 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 248.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.44 and a twelve month high of $144.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

