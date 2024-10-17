1,899 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

