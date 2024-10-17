2,122 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

