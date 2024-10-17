22,635 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,202,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,926,000 after buying an additional 556,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 298.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 225,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 54,773 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

