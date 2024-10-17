24,647 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

