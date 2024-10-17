2,503 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CARR opened at $81.05 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

