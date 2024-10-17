3,099 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter worth about $1,777,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

