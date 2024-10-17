3,557 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

RFV stock opened at $121.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $329.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.32.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

