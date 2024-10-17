3i Group (LON:III) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,029.18 ($39.56) and traded as high as GBX 3,351 ($43.76). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,326 ($43.43), with a volume of 927,389 shares.
III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.62) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($42.39) to GBX 3,192 ($41.68) in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,148 ($41.11).
In other 3i Group news, insider Peter McKellar purchased 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,113 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £16,872.46 ($22,032.46). In the last quarter, insiders bought 551 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,495. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
