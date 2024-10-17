4,445 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6,573.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,267,000 after buying an additional 836,623 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,706,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,080,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after acquiring an additional 286,897 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 235,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAE

Haemonetics Price Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.