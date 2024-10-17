4,552 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,169,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 87,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $50.72.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

