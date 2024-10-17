798 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $274.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $276.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

