950 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN) Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 251.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSJN opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

