Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.49 and traded as high as C$18.15. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 4,102 shares trading hands.
Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
