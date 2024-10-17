Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.92 ($42.30) and traded as high as €41.42 ($45.02). Accor shares last traded at €40.93 ($44.49), with a volume of 968,749 shares.

Accor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.92.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

