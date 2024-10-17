Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Michael Brierley Purchases 91 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Brierley acquired 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,736 ($35.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,489.76 ($3,251.19).

Admiral Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,714 ($35.44) on Thursday. Admiral Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,397 ($31.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,143 ($41.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,071.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,823.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,727.83.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,641.22%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

