Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

ADBE opened at $502.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.85. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,078 shares of company stock valued at $16,700,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 153.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,565 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,121,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

