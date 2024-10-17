Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 78,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 51,830 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

