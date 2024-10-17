Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology
Align Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ALGN opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Align Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 3,647.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 299,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.