Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 3,647.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 299,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.