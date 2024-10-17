Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings Acquires 6,067 Shares

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings acquired 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($16.65) per share, with a total value of £77,354.25 ($101,011.03).

Alliance Witan Stock Performance

ALW stock opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.98) on Thursday. Alliance Witan has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.19).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.