Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €269.53 ($292.97) and traded as high as €302.00 ($328.26). Allianz shares last traded at €301.10 ($327.28), with a volume of 781,252 shares.
Allianz Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is €280.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €269.53.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
