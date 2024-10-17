Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $314.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $289.67 and last traded at $287.99, with a volume of 518055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.32.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

