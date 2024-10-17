Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.