Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is City Holding Co.’s 5th Largest Position

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 60.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 83,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $165.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

