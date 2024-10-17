Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 7th Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

