Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 83,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

