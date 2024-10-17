Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 702,950 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 433,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 394,763 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

