Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$32.50 at National Bankshares

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.03.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.0 %

ALS opened at C$26.55 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$16.11 and a one year high of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.58.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

