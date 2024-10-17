Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after acquiring an additional 133,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.