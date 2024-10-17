Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 180,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

