Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

