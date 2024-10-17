Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Summerhill Capital Management lnc.

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.4% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 355.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 71,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,657,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,152,538,000 after buying an additional 1,738,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,883,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,161,579,000 after buying an additional 464,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.