Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $88.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ameren traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.24, with a volume of 193053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.63%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

