American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Upgraded at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

AHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AHR opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,970,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

