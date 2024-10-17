American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $140.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

Insider Activity at American Water Works

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 271,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AWK opened at $142.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.