Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Americas Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.
Americas Technology Acquisition Company Profile
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Americas Technology Acquisition
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.